Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 4.9%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.32. 1,451,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,734,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.67.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

