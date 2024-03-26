Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

Shares of BNK traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.46. 3,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The stock has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32. Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$7.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.23.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

About Big Banc Split

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.