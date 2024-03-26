Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Big Banc Split Stock Performance
Shares of BNK traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.46. 3,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The stock has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32. Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$7.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.23.
About Big Banc Split
