Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Big Banc Split Trading Down 1.2 %
TSE:BNK traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$7.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a PE ratio of 60.32.
