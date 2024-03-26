Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 935 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,122. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $377.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

