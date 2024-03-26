Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 753.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $508.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,923,240. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.90 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total transaction of $39,241,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total transaction of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,614,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock worth $665,553,088. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

