Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $203,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 254,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day moving average is $215.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

