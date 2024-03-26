Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.42. 247,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,332. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.01 and its 200 day moving average is $224.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.