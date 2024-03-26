Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $55.23

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.23, but opened at $58.20. Biohaven shares last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 154,581 shares trading hands.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Biohaven Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $10,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after buying an additional 229,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

