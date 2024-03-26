Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Plans Dividend of GBX 68

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Bioventix stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,514 ($57.05). 1,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,634.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,182.48. Bioventix has a 52-week low of GBX 3,402 ($42.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,100 ($64.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £235.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,848.10 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.08), for a total transaction of £2,604,000 ($3,290,787.31). Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

