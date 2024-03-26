Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.
BTM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 1.8 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.