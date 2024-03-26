Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BTM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BTM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 80,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

