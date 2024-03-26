Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

