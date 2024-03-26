Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Tops $104,305.98

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $27.77 million and $104,305.98 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00112711 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00039657 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017481 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.