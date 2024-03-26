BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $722.85 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $722.85 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00023940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,938.77 or 0.99944566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00148271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001079 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

