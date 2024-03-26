BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,703 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $3,723,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

