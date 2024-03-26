Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 50.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 384,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

BSM opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

