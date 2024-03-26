BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.39

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 87877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,902,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,673,698 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

