BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.39

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 87877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,902,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,673,698 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

