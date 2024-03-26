Block’s (SQ) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. 5,979,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,958,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

