Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $152.17, with a volume of 8738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.45.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

