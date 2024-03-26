Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $139.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

