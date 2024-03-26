Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $6.31

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.52. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 303,853 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $998.81 million, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

