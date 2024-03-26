Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,767,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE BXP traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,006. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

