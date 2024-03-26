Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of BYD traded up C$2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$288.97. 5,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,724. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$302.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$271.17. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$206.30 and a 52-week high of C$324.75.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$319.85.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

