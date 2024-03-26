Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 1,418,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.17%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.