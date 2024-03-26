BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRSP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

