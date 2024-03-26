Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

