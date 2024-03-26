Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Legacy Bridge LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $1,351.58. 2,122,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,198. The stock has a market cap of $626.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,054.64. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

