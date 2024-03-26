Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,331.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,263.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,058.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

