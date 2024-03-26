Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT at $4.71

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upgraded AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

AXTI opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AXT by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

