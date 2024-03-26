Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 490.88

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.88 ($6.20).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.17) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.6 %

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 471.70 ($5.96) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.36). The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,050.87, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 485.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.