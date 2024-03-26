Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $43.93

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Activity at DraftKings

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $192,140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.3 %

DKNG stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.