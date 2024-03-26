Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$27.63

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE EFN opened at C$21.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.25. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$23.46. The company has a market cap of C$8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4295866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

