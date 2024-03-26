Brokerages Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) PT at $73.80

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.6 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 124.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

