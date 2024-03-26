Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $206.37

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT opened at $192.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

