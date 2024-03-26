Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$18.17

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.17.

PSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

PSI stock opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.3096539 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

