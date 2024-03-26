Brokerages Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Target Price at $118.91

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVTY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

