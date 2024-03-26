Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price at $64.50

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,120,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

