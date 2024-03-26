Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BEP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 454,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

