Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $95.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

