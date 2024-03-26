Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.44.
In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.
