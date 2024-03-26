Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 1,283,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,640,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.