Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.08

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$69.08 and last traded at C$69.05, with a volume of 682336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.18. The stock has a market cap of C$64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8183633 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

