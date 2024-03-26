Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

