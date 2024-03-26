Cano Health, Inc. Sells 23,600 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $17,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,114,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $39,376.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $35,146.96.

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 212,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,880. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MSP Recovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.