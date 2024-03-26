Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

