Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 156,010 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Custom Truck One Source accounts for 7.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Custom Truck One Source worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 562,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

