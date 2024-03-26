Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 25,740 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 291,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,369. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

