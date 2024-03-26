Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,897. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $395.40 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

