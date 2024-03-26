Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $476.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.58 and its 200-day moving average is $428.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.68 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.