Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. 9,437,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

