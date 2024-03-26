Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$272.20 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
